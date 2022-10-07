07 October 2022

West Ham still without Maxwel Cornet for Fulham clash due to calf injury

West Ham remain without winger Maxwel Cornet for the Premier League match against Fulham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Summer signing Cornet picked up a calf strain against Wolves, and missed the Europa Conference League win at Anderlecht.

Hammers boss David Moyes reported no other major selection concerns, with defender Nayef Aguerd (ankle) continuing his recovery.

Fulham manager Marco Silva could be without Aleksandar Mitrovic for the short trip across London.

The Serbia international is battling a foot injury and faces a race against time to be fit.

Nathaniel Chalobah is sidelined through suspension after he was sent off at Newcastle last weekend.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Johnson, Kehrer, Paqueta, Soucek, Rice, Scamacca, Fornals, Bowen, Areola, Coufal, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Coventry, Downes, Antonio, Benrahma.

Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Willian, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Rodak, Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Harris, Wilson

