01 April 2022

West Ham to assess Manuel Lanzini ahead of Everton clash

By NewsChain Sport
01 April 2022

West Ham will assess Manuel Lanzini ahead of the visit of Everton.

The Argentina midfielder was involved in a car crash on Thursday but escaped injury.

Jarrod Bowen and Vladimir Coufal could return after spells out injured.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to make his first start in a month after returning to full fitness.

Midfielder Fabian Delph, who has been out since mid-December with a thigh problem, is still at least a week away from fitness while centre-back Yerry Mina, sidelined for two months also with a thigh issue, will not be back for another fortnight at best.

Allan serves the second game of a three-match suspension and winger Andros Townsend’s season has been ended by a knee injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Johnson, Diop, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio, Fornals, Coufal, Fredericks, Dawson, Noble, Kral, Masuaku, Benrahma, Bowen, Yarmolenko.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Gordon, Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Gomes, Iwobi, Alli, Rondon, El Ghazi.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

First fines arrive for Whitehall party lockdown offenders

news

Asking male patients if they are pregnant doesn’t make any sense, says health secretary Sajid Javid

news

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called Don’t Say Gay law

world news