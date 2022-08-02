West Ham to play Viborg or B36 Torshavn in Europa Conference League play-offs
West Ham will face either Danish club Viborg FF or B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the play-off qualifying round for a place in the Europa Conference League.
David Moyes’ side will be at home in the first leg on August 18, and face a trip to either Denmark or the Faroes for the second leg seven days later.
Viborg and B36 face each other over two legs this Wednesday and in a week’s time, with the winner taking on the Hammers.
Should they triumph over the two-legged play-off, West Ham would qualify for the group stage, which will be drawn on Friday, August 26 and begin on September 8.
West Ham, who reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, qualified for Europe’s third-tier competition by finishing seventh in the Premier League.
