We’ve moved on from Forest’s failed appeal against points deduction – Nuno

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo insisted he had “already moved on” after the club’s failed appeal against their points deduction.

Forest were docked four points in March for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and an appeal board upheld an independent commission’s decision on Tuesday.

Nuno’s side sit three points above the Premier League relegation zone with two games remaining and will bid to secure their safety at the City Ground on Saturday against Chelsea.

The decision is over, so there's no point in continuing to speak on this issue. We have already moved on

When asked for his reaction, Nuno said: “Disappointed. We were all disappointed.

“We had the hope and the belief, because we conquered those points on the pitch, that they can give us back.

“But the decision is over, so there’s no point in continuing to speak on this issue.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and our job. We have already moved on.”

Forest’s appeal against the points deduction has been hanging over them during their fight to extend their stay in the top flight to a third season.

They took a big step towards survival by beating already-relegated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last week and they will stay up with victory on Saturday if Luton fail to win at West Ham.

Nuno said he had held talks with his players after the appeal board’s announcement.

“Yes, to speak to the players is normal,” he said. “It’s simple. This is the reality, this is what we have, this is what we have to face and let’s focus on ourselves because it’s in our hands.”

Nuno said the Saturday evening kick-off against Chelsea would give his players the chance to finish the season on a high and repay their fans for their support.

The Portuguese said: “It’s our last game at home at the City Ground. It’s important for our main goal and for our fans too that we finish in a nice way.”

It has been a turbulent season for Forest, who were charged with improper conduct by the Football Association earlier this month after the club criticised VAR Stuart Attwell on social media after their defeat to Everton on April 21.

Forest were denied three penalties during the match, while Nuno and defender Neco Williams were also charged by the FA over their comments about the officiating.

“It’s been hard,” Nuno added. “But since day one we have embraced the challenge.

“There were a lot of things we were not expecting, but we’ve dealt with them in the right way, always with the same attitude, that working together we can overcome all the obstacles that came our way – and we had a lot.”