28 July 2022

Wigan check on fitness of Charlie Wyke ahead of Championship game with Preston

By NewsChain Sport
28 July 2022

Newly-promoted Wigan will check on the fitness of forward Charlie Wyke ahead of their Sky Bet Championship opener against Preston.

Wyke was due to have a scan after missing Latics’ final pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend with a knock.

Midfielder Gwion Edwards is likely to miss out after suffering an Achilles injury early in the pre-season.

Fellow midfielder Jordan Cousins has been ruled out until October with a torn thigh muscle.

Preston are set to hand debuts to a number of new signings.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, brought in from Newcastle, looks set to feature after playing a prominent role in pre-season.

Fellow new signings Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn could also be in contention after catching the eye during friendlies.

Striker Troy Parrott and wing-back Alvaro Fernandez, signed on loan from Tottenham and Manchester United this week, are also options.

