Will Collar bags brace as Stockport close in on automatic promotion places
Will Collar scored twice as Stockport moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places with a 2-1 win at rock-bottom Rochdale.
Callum Camps struck the foot of a post with a volley from the edge of the area, while Rochdale finished the first half strongly and went close when Devante Rodney cut infield before smashing a 25-yard effort against the Hatters’ crossbar.
County took hold of the game after the interval and went in front when they were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute. Jimmy Keohane hauled down Myles Hippolyte and Collar comfortably stroked home the spot-kick.
Collar had his second three minutes later, racing onto Kyle Wootton’s flick-on and blasting a low volley beneath Jake Eastwood.
Danny Lloyd saw a deflected strike from distance thump the woodwork as Dale hit back.
A later Lloyd attempt, equally well struck, was tipped around the post by Ben Hinchliffe. From the resulting corner in the 85th minute, Dale pulled a goal back with Devante Rodney said to have got the final touch as Toby Mullarky looked to bundle the ball over the line.
