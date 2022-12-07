Will Collar scores a hat-trick as Stockport beat Charlton in FA Cup replay
A hat-trick from Will Collar earned League Two Stockport a deserved 3-1 FA Cup second-round replay victory against managerless Charlton.
The League One Addicks, who sacked boss Ben Garner on Monday, were well beaten in the end as County came from behind to book a home third-round tie against fellow fourth-tier side Walsall.
An unfortunate own goal handed Charlton a seventh-minute lead. Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe punched Charlie Kirk’s corner against Akil Wright and the ball rebounded off the defender before trickling into the net.
Richard Chin almost made it 2-0 but County levelled in the 25th minute when midfielder Collar mopped up a rebound after Ryan Rydel’s strike had thumped a post.
Collar then shot straight at goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray from a great position inside the Charlton box as the teams went in level at the break.
Minutes after the restart Rydel struck a post again, this time from a superb curling free-kick.
Stockport went ahead with 17 minutes left when Collar drove home from 12 yards following a neat knockdown from Kyle Wootton.
Collar then completed his treble from the spot with nine minutes left after substitute Oliver Crankshaw was tripped by George Dobson.
