03 December 2022

Will Goodwin has Gulls soaring as they snatch victory at Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
03 December 2022

Torquay moved off the bottom of the National League with a 1-0 win at Dagenham.

Will Goodwin’s strike just before the break was enough to give the Gulls just their fourth league win of the season and leaves them three points from safety.

Goodwin bundled in four minutes before half-time when Dillon De Silva’s effort was saved.

George Saunders and Jay Bird hit the woodwork for the hosts, with Kieron Evans also striking the crossbar for Torquay in the second half.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Volcanic lava approaches key road on Hawaii’s Big Island

world news

More railway strikes announced after union talks with Government minister fail

news

Japan stun Spain - and the world - to reach last 16 as Germany are out of World Cup

world news