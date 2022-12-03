Will Goodwin has Gulls soaring as they snatch victory at Dagenham
Torquay moved off the bottom of the National League with a 1-0 win at Dagenham.
Will Goodwin’s strike just before the break was enough to give the Gulls just their fourth league win of the season and leaves them three points from safety.
Goodwin bundled in four minutes before half-time when Dillon De Silva’s effort was saved.
George Saunders and Jay Bird hit the woodwork for the hosts, with Kieron Evans also striking the crossbar for Torquay in the second half.
