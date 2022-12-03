03 December 2022

Will Randall strike earns Sutton a draw at Carlisle

By NewsChain Sport
03 December 2022

Will Randall’s goal saw Sutton battle from behind to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with misfiring Carlisle at Brunton Park.

Ryan Edmondson opened the scoring for the hosts with his fourth goal in six games on the half-hour mark but Randall levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Edmondson had earlier fired wide of the mark after Jon Mellish headed into his path.

However, Carlisle caught the visitors out with a short corner as 21-year-old Edmondson nodded home from Owen Moxon’s cross.

Callum Guy nearly made it two after Jordan Gibson decided to pass to his team-mate instead of shooting himself.

Sutton then began to create chances of their own and were level before the interval when home goalkeeper Tom Holy denied Randall with a good stop but there was nothing he could do to keep out the follow-up.

Carlisle twice had goals chalked off after the break, the first for a foul in the build-up and the second for Edmondson being offside.

Edmondson could then only find the roof of the net as the hosts continued to threaten but neither side were able to produce a late winner.

