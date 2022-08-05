05 August 2022

William Akio undergoes surgery as Ross County prepare to host Celtic

By NewsChain Sport
05 August 2022

Ross County winger William Akio underwent surgery ahead of the visit of Celtic.

Akio faces a spell on the sidelines after his knee operation.

The South Sudan international sat out last weekend’s defeat by Hearts.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate has been in rehab after sustaining a muscle strain against Aberdeen last weekend and will miss the trip to Dingwall.

Defender Carl Starfelt is training and available after recovering from a hamstring problem, but boss Ange Postecoglou will pick his moment to reintroduce him to the team.

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi remains out with a leg gash.

