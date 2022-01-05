Winger Josh McPake signs for Tranmere on loan from Rangers for rest of season
Tranmere have signed winger Josh McPake on loan from Rangers until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old recently signed a new deal at Ibrox and will feature in Sky Bet League Two for a second time after spending some time on loan at Harrogate last season.
Rovers boss Micky Mellon said: “We’re delighted to sign Josh. We felt that we needed more competition and quality on top of what we already have.
“He’s a very talented lad and we’re very pleased that Rangers have allowed him to come to us.
“Building relationships with clubs like Rangers is one way we believe we can keep moving things forward.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox