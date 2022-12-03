03 December 2022

Woking fight back to beat Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
03 December 2022

Woking came from behind to beat Maidstone 3-1 to keep in touch with the National League leaders.

Rohan Ince, Rhys Browne and James Kellerman cancelled out Sam Corne’s first-half opener as the Cards moved above Chesterfield into third.

Corne gave Maidstone the lead 11 minutes before the break when he fired in from 20 yards.

The hosts levelled when former Brighton midfielder Ince drilled in from just inside the box 12 minutes into the second half.

Browne then completed the comeback after 69 minutes when he headed in Padraig Amond’s cross at the far post.

Kellerman added a third with eight minutes left when he beat Yusuf Mersin from an angle.

