Rhys Browne claimed a brace for Woking (Simon Cooper/PA)
01 January 2023

Woking kick off 2023 with big win over Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2023

Rhys Browne scored twice as Woking continued their Vanarama National League promotion push with a thumping 4-1 derby win over Aldershot.

The Antigua and Barbuda forward lobbed the high-flying Cardinals ahead inside two minutes at Laithwaite Community Stadium.

Inih Effiong levelled for the Shots with a neat 40th-minute finish but Browne restored the hosts’ advantage by firing high into the net from the penalty spot deep into first-half added time to claim his 13th league goal of the season.

Quickfire second-half goals sealed the three points for fourth-placed Woking, with Jim Kellerman’s near-post finish followed two minutes later by a strike from Padraig Amond.

The home side, who won 2-1 at Aldershot on Boxing Day, finished the game with 10 men after midfielder Jermaine Anderson was shown a straight red card for a two-footed lunge 15 minutes from time.

