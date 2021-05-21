Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo prepares for final match against Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo will take charge of Wolves for the final time on Sunday (Paul Ellis/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
15:35pm, Fri 21 May 2021
Wolves have no new injury concerns ahead of Nuno Espirito Santo’s final game in charge of the club against Manchester United this Sunday.

Nuno, who Wolves announced would be leaving by mutual consent after four years at the helm, will be without Raul Jimenez, with the Mexican set to target a playing comeback from the start of next season after a fractured skull.

Daniel Podence had groin surgery on Monday and it is hoped the winger will be fit for the start of next season, while Pedro Neto (knee) and full-back Jonny (knee) also remain on the sidelines.

Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial remain sidelined for the Premier League season finale at Molineux.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Maguire (ankle) to miss the Europa League final on Wednesday, with Martial (knee) also looking touch and go for the Gdansk clash against Villarreal.

Scott McTominay and Fred have overcome issues sustained in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, while Daniel James is available as Solskjaer plans to make a “few changes” with second place secure.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Sondergaard, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Boly, Semedo, Saiss, Marcal, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Corbeanu, Moutinho, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Jose, Silva, Traore.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Mata, James, Diallo, Van De Beek, Elanga, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani.

