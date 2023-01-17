Wolves complete signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain
The attacking midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux, ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round reply with Liverpool.
Sarabia, 30, was captain for Spain Under-19s when Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was in charge.
They were also briefly at Sevilla together, for a month, before Sarabia left to join PSG in July 2019.
He made 89 appearances while in the French capital, helping them win two Ligue 1 titles, and spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon.
