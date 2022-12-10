10 December 2022

Wrexham beat Eastleigh to keep up the pressure on leaders Notts County

By NewsChain Sport
10 December 2022

Wrexham kept up the pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Notts County with a 2-0 victory at Eastleigh.

Ben Tozer and Elliot Lee struck in the first half as the Welsh side extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games.

Defender Tozer curled in the opening goal after 18 minutes having gone forward for a corner and Lee doubled the advantage with a fine strike just before the break.

Eastleigh’s best chance came at 1-0 when JJ McKiernan hit the crossbar but Lee went close to adding another when he forced a good save from Joe McDonnell.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Snow could hit southern England as ice cold temperatures drop to minus 10C

news

Basketball star Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap

world news

US woman Anne Sacoolas escapes jail term over Harry Dunn death crash

world news