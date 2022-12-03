03 December 2022

Wrexham slip from summit after dramatic draw at York

By NewsChain Sport
03 December 2022

Wrexham slipped from the summit of the National League as they were held to 1-1 draw in a dramatic finish at York.

Tom O’Connor looked to have won it for the league leaders when he scored an overhead kick a minute from time.

However, York hit back almost immediately, with Manny Duku firing home after being played in by Lenell John-Lewis.

Both sides had seen plenty of chances come and go up to that point without success, while they also both had penalty appeals turned down.

The result, combined with Notts County’s win at Scunthorpe, sees Wrexham fall a point behind their promotion rivals, while York are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

