27 January 2024

Xavi announces he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2024

Barcelona manager Xavi has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Xavi’s position has been under the spotlight as the LaLiga champions have fallen behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the table.

Following Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal, Xavi posted a message on the club’s social media account confirming his departure.

“I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barca,” Xavi said.

“I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer (Barca fan), I cannot allow the current situation.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

football

Sturgeon branded Johnson a ‘f****** clown’ during pandemic, WhatsApp messages show

news

Maine’s top court dismisses appeal of judge’s decision on Trump’s ballot status

news