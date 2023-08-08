Xisco Munoz wants to see ‘full power’ from Sheffield Wednesday after penalty win

Xisco Munoz celebrated his first win as Sheffield Wednesday manager as they beat Stockport 4-1 on penalties after Tyreeq Bakinson levelled for the home side deep into time added on to make it 1-1 and force a Carabao Cup shoot-out.

Stockport’s Paddy Madden struck in the 16th minute with a fine finish, meeting Akil Wright’s cross with a volley and sending the ball into the roof of the net.

Bakinson equalised deep into time added on following a scramble inside the area.

Munoz said: “The most important thing is that we are in the next round. In England, it doesn’t matter if you are in League One or League Two or the Championship or the Premier League.

“When you are in the League Cup, someone can take you out.

“We had six new players in our squad and they arrived five days ago and this is the first time they have played together.

“We must start thinking about the important things, such as more accuracy, concentration and power. It’s important to try and come into the game with full power.”

Stockport manager Dave Challinor was left to rue the late goal his side conceded.

He said: “When you get so close, it’s obviously disappointing. There are bits we can do better and we understand that.

“We defended most moments and then we haven’t defended one moment.

“Then you maybe go into the penalties thinking, ‘If we’ve conceded in the 98th minute, maybe it’s not our night’.

“We dust ourselves down. We have two hard luck stories in two days and we have to make sure that we don’t get into the habit of that.

“There are huge positives. For the lads to go out there and perform in the manner they did. Young ones, especially, will have enjoyed it and it’ll have done them the world of good.”