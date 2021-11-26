26 November 2021

Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen back in contention for Brentford against Everton

By NewsChain Sport
26 November 2021

Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen will return to the Brentford squad for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Jensen missed last week’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle due to being quarantined after contracting Covid, while Wissa has spent over a month out with an ankle problem.

However, Bees boss Thomas Frank revealed defender Matthias Jorgensen is likely to be sidelined once again with an unspecified leg injury.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure could make his comeback from a broken metatarsal which has sidelined him for a month.

Forward Demarai Gray has made a quicker-than-expected return from a groin issue sustained last weekend but this game may come too soon for him.

Defender Mason Holgate and Richarlison are both suspended while centre-back Yerry Mina (hamstring), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Andre Gomes (calf) and Tom Davies (knee) are all absent.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbuemo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Townsend, Delph, Iwobi, Rondon, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Onyango, Tosun, Gordon, Simms, Welch, Dobbin.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

MP’s bizarre claim that female Doctor Who pushes young men into crime

news

Richard Madeley quits I’m A Celebrity after being taken to hospital

tv & entertainment

Boris Johnson calls for joint patrols with France to stop migrant crossings in wake of tragic loss of 27 lives

news