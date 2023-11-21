21 November 2023

York back on track with win over Oxford City

By NewsChain Sport
21 November 2023

First-half goals from Tyler Cordner and Will Davies saw York return to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Oxford City at the LNER Stadium.

The hosts showed no ill effects from Saturday’s loss to Hartlepool as Cordner blasted home a long-range effort with just six minutes on the clock.

City had travelled north on the back of two straight wins but could make few inroads and both Davies and Dipo Akinyemi came close to increasing the home side’s lead.

The second duly arrived on 18 minutes when Davies poked home from close range and York played out the second period in relative comfort.

