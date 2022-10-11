11 October 2022

York battle back to earn a point against Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
11 October 2022

York fought back to draw 1-1 against Dagenham in their Vanarama National League match at the LNER Community Stadium.

The Daggers, who had won three of their last five league games, took the lead in the 26th minute through Mo Sagaf after Josh Walker’s shot was parried away by Ethan Ross.

The Minstermen were close to an equaliser just before the hour when Ryan Fallowfield headed narrowly wide from a cross by Alex Hurst.

York goalkeeper Ross denied Walker with another smart save before Alex Whittle shot over, but with six minutes left the hosts eventually equalised through defender Sam Sanders.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least eight dead as Russia bombards Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

world news

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

world news

Miracle of three-year-old who survived Thai nursery massacre

world news