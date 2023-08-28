28 August 2023

York lose again as Tyrese Sinclair bags brace for Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
28 August 2023

York’s winless start to the National League season continued with a 3-1 defeat to Rochdale at the LNER Stadium.

Tyrese Sinclair’s 36th-minute penalty gave Rochdale the upper hand.

York struck back on the verge of half-time as Adam Crookes headed home in the 12th minute of added time.

As the second half got under way, it was Dale who started off the better as Sinclair bagged his brace in the 53rd minute, converting from the penalty spot for a second time after Crookes received a red card.

Ian Henderson made it three for Dale late on, netting his third goal of the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man hilariously interviewed mistakenly live on air to sue BBC over lost earnings

news

Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA over behaviour at World Cup final

news

Four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash on way to exam result celebration

news