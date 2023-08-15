15 August 2023

York’s wait for a win goes on after home draw

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Altrincham twice fought back twice to draw 2-2 with York and deny the Minstermen a first National League win of the season.

York, who had lost their first two games, were ahead after 10 minutes when Dipo Akinyemi volleyed home his second goal of the season.

Chris Conn-Clarke’s cool finish levelled matters after 37 minutes, but York instantly regained the lead through Callum Harriott’s first goal for the club.

Altrincham preserved their unbeaten record when substitute Matty Kosylo scored with his first touch midway through the second half.

