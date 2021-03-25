Young goalkeeper Archie Mair signs new deal with Norwich
Norwich goalkeeper Archie Mair has committed his future to the club.
The 20-year-old, who has spent the season on loan at National League side King’s Lynn, will now remain at Carrow Road until at least the summer of 2024.
Mair, formerly of Aberdeen, told Norwich’s official website: “(It feels) amazing, it’s something I’ve aimed for since I came down.
“I’ve only been here for about a year and a half now, but I knew it was something that I wanted to do. I’ve loved every minute of my time here.
“I think the club are really good with rewarding players with new contracts when it’s needed, if they’re performing well or working hard.
“Seeing the clear pathway, you’ve got boys like Max Aarons in the first team, it gives something for everyone to strive towards. Everyone around the club, the staff and players, they’re all so friendly and welcoming. I think it’s a really good environment they’ve got going on here.”