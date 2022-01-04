04 January 2022

Youngster Josh Coburn signs new Middlesbrough deal

04 January 2022

Teenage Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until at least 2025.

The 19-year-old Academy graduate, who has made eight senior appearances and scored three goals so far this season, has been handed a long-term deal which includes the option of a further year.

Manager Chris Wilder told the club’s website: “He’s earned a new contract. His aim now has got to be keep improving and keep learning, and push on to make an impression.

“He’s had a good first part to his career and now he has to kick on. This is reward for a good start to his professional career.”

