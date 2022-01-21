Youngsters still have lot to prove to make Premier League grade – Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa says the jury is still out on whether Leeds’ latest crop of youngsters can become established Premier League players.

Leeds have won universal praise this season for handing eight teenagers their first-team debuts, with six named on the bench in last week’s win at West Ham, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.

But Bielsa, whose hand has been forced due to a catalogue of injuries to key players, wants Leeds to be judged on those who go on to become first-team regulars.

Leeds teenager Lewis Bate, centre, made his Premier League debut at West Ham

He said: “To value the work we’ve done, the real important thing is to manage to create Premier League players.

“For example Pascal (Struijk) is a Premier League player and his origin is identical to those players you are making reference to.

“That is a triumph of the work of the youth teams because he is a player who has converted himself into a Premier League player, when he started in the immediate team below the first team.

“So, what I think should be judged, what’s going to be registered as a contribution to the club, is how many of the players who are accompanying the team have converted themselves into habitual or regular players within the first team.”

Joe Gelhardt, centre, is hoping to return to action for Leeds on Saturday after injury

Midfielder Lewis Bate and defender Leo Hjelde became the latest teenagers to make their first-team debuts after stepping off the bench at West Ham.

Strikers Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, defenders Charlie Cresswell and Cody Drameh, winger Crysencio Summerville and midfielder Stuart McKinstry have all helped fill the gaps during Leeds’ injury crisis.

Bielsa added: “For example, if Gelhardt and Hjelde are one or two options for the position that they play for many years, that would mean they have converted themselves into Premier League players.

“But that’s still in development, that still hasn’t been confirmed, they’re still taking steps.”

Patrick Bamford has been dealt a fresh injury blow

Gelhardt is hoping to return to contention for Saturday’s home game against relegation rivals Newcastle after missing three games due to an ankle injury.

Which of Bielsa’s other young players retain their place in the squad remains to be seen as Diego Llorente is back from suspension and Tyler Roberts could return after his ban and a calf injury.

Patrick Bamford has been dealt another injury blow in his bid to return to full fitness after sustaining a new problem with his foot.

Leeds’ top goalscorer for the past two seasons has made only six top-flight appearances in this campaign due to successive ankle and hip problems.

Bielsa’s injury-hit side appeared to be sliding towards a relegation battle last month after a third straight league defeat to Arsenal.

But they have rallied with back-to-back wins against Burnley and West Ham and victory on Saturday would open up a 13-point gap between themselves and second-bottom Newcastle.