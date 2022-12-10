Zian Flemming earns Millwall draw to deny Kolo Toure win in first Wigan game

Kolo Toure had to settle for a point on his managerial debut as Wigan and Millwall played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Sky Bet Championship at the Den.

Will Keane put the Latics into the lead after 33 minutes when firing home from the centre of the box into a virtually empty net, with Millwall goalkeeper George Long cruelly deceived by a series of deflected efforts.

It did not take long, however, for the home side to respond and Zian Flemming smashed home with a sensational volley after Tom Bradshaw’s clever chest down.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Lions, who have aspirations on the play-offs but were held by a Wigan side struggling at the foot of the table.

New Wigan boss Toure almost enjoyed the perfect start when James McClean cut inside and saw his cross deflected into the path of Nathan Broadhead, who forced a good save from Long inside the first minute.

The first few moments proved to be very open and it was almost Millwall who opened the scoring after just three minutes, but a tame effort from Mason Bennett was easily held by Jamie Jones.

Those early moments seemed to be the two defences seeing off the cobwebs after the mid-season break, and quite soon chances became a rarity.

Millwall, who began the day in eighth after a 4-2 win away at Preston last time out were causing significant problems, with Bradshaw, Flemming and Bennett giving the Wigan defence a real test.

It was Bennett’s cross that almost caused Jones problems, tipping it over the bar after a deflection, but the Latics were strong on the counter attack and, when Callum Lang sped away down the right, Murray Wallace was forced to bring him down and take a yellow card.

Jones was once again called upon when Bradshaw was played through by Flemming and saw his attempt to poke home saved by the Wigan goalkeeper.

The Lions were starting to get into the ascendency, but it was the away side who took the lead when Keane calmly slotted home his effort after a good run from Broadhead saw the ball pinballing around the penalty area and fall at the feet of a grateful Keane.

Andreas Voglsammer had an incredible chance to almost immediately level the scores when Bennett put in a nigh-on perfect ball, but he headed over from close range.

The Millwall fans did not have long to wait, though, and, just seven minutes after conceding, they levelled the scores through Flemming’s magical volley.

Flemming’s free-kick shortly after half-time was well saved by Jones, but it proved to be a second half of very few chances and both sides had to take a draw to mark their return to league action.