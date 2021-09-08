Kimi Raikkonen ruled out of second F1 GP in Italy following positive Covid test

By NewsChain Sport
18:42pm, Wed 08 Sep 2021
Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix with Covid-19.

The 2007 world champion, 41, tested positive for the virus on the eve of last weekend’s race in Zandvoort, Holland and remains in isolation.

Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica will once again deputise for Raikkonen.

Kubica finished 15th, one place behind Antonio Giovinazzi in the other Alfa Romeo, in Zandvoort.

