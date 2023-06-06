Potter and Rodgers among contenders to replace Ange Postecoglou at Celtic

Following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham, Celtic are now looking for a new manager.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the candidates who may be given consideration by the Parkhead hierarchy.

Brendan Rodgers

The 50-year-old Northern Irishman is out of work after being sacked by Leicester in April. Enjoyed a hugely successful stint of just under three years in charge of Celtic in which he won two consecutive domestic trebles before leaving the club firmly on course to achieve the feat for a third time when he was headhunted by the Foxes in February 2019. The timing of his departure – when they were closing in on a treble-treble – meant Rodgers left under a cloud in the eyes of a significant section of supporters. The possibility of lingering acrimony may be a stumbling block to his potential return.

Jesse Marsch

As part of the Red Bull group, the 49-year-old American came to prominence when he led Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg – who had Erling Haaland in attack in his first season in charge – to two consecutive league and cup doubles. Renowned for his high-intensity, approach, Marsch earned a crack at the Leeds job in February 2022 following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa and ensured they stayed in the Premier League, but a poor start to his first full season at Elland Road led to him being sacked in February. Was interviewed about recent vacancies at Southampton and Leicester but remains out of work and is still based in the UK.

Scott Brown

The 37-year-old Fleetwood manager spent 14 trophy-laden years as a player at Celtic, the majority as captain, before his departure in 2021. His name is sure to come into consideration given his long association with the club and the high regard in which he is held, but would be seen as a major gamble given his relative lack of managerial experience. Steered Fleetwood to 58 points and a mid-table finish in League One in his first season in charge, which represented a notable upturn under Brown as they had picked up just 40 points while battling relegation under his predecessor. Also reached the FA Cup fifth round, beating QPR and Sheffield Wednesday along the way.

David Moyes

Currently in charge of Europa Conference League finalists West Ham, Moyes’ name always seems to be mentioned when Celtic are looking for a new manager given his Glasgow roots. The 60-year-old’s future with the Hammers has been in doubt following a disappointing Premier League campaign, but he said at the weekend that he was “really happy at the moment and settled where I am” when asked about his situation. Has previously managed Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland. A lack of silverware may count against him.

Kjetil Knutsen

The 54-year-old has made a name for himself after establishing Bodo Glimt as one of the top teams in Norway since taking charge in 2018. Led them to their first-ever title win in 2020 and followed up the feat a year later. Currently eight points clear at the top of the Eliteserien. Has also overseen some impressive European runs over the past three seasons, most notably in the 2021/22 campaign when Bodo Glimt reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League after defeating Postecoglou’s Celtic 5-1 on aggregate.

Graham Potter

Currently unemployed after being sacked in April following a chastening spell in charge of Chelsea, Potter – who made his name in an impressive three-year reign at Brighton – would be seen as an eye-catching proposition for many Hoops supporters. Indeed there are similarities between where Potter is now and where Rodgers was when he chose to head north and get his career back on track with Celtic in 2016 after his sacking from Liverpool. The 48-year-old former Swansea boss’ preferred style of football would be deemed attractive to Celtic, who will be keen to hire someone able to get the most out of a squad built in Postecoglou’s mould over the past two years.