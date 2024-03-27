Agenda makes Classic trial case at Dundalk

Agenda emerged as yet another potential Classic contender for Aidan O’Brien after opening his account with a wide-margin victory at Dundalk on Tuesday evening.

A promising third on his sole juvenile start over seven furlongs at the Curragh in October, the son of Galileo was an 11-10 favourite to go a couple of places better on his return to action in County Louth.

A slow start suggested the three-year-old still has plenty to learn, but his latent ability shone through in the latter stages of the extended 10-furlong contest and in the end he was thoroughly impressive in beating Huxley, not too far behind O’Brien’s star colt City Of Troy in a Curragh maiden last season, by just under five lengths.

Agenda holds an entry in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on June 30, while stable representative Chris Armstrong raised the possibility of him crossing the Irish Sea for a possible Derby trial at Chester’s Boodles May Festival.

He said: “It was (a lovely performance stepping up in trip), he had a lovely run as a two-year-old at the Curragh in a race that worked out nicely.

“He has the makings of a lovely horse, he’s still very babyish and raw. I think there is plenty of improvement but, when he gets there, he could be a nice one.

“We’ll probably look at a trial for him next, he might be one for Chester.”

Agenda was providing jockey Wayne Lordan with his first winner since returning to the saddle earlier this month, having been sidelined since suffering multiple injuries when unseated from the fatally injured San Antonio in the Irish Derby last July.

“Wayne gave him a lovely ride and it is great to get Wayne back on a winner,” Armstrong added.

“He’s a big part of the team and we have got to say a massive thanks to the paramedics who attended to him at the Curragh, to Jennifer Pugh and all her team, all the various consultants, doctors and physios.

“It has been a long road back for him, especially for his wife and his kids at home. In fairness, he got the best of care and he worked hard over the winter on his fitness.

“He has been back with us in the first week of January riding out. Hopefully, it is a good season ahead for him.”