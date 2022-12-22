Al Agaila canters to victory in Winter Oaks Trial at Lingfield

Al Agaila looked in a different league to her rivals in the talkSPORT Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies’ Handicap at Lingfield.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s filly took four races to open her account but did so in impressive fashion by four lengths at Kempton earlier this month.

Making her handicap debut here off a mark of 79, she was up against some in-form rivals such as Makinmedoit and Queen Of Ipanema, winner of her last five.

But Luke Morris never moved a muscle as Al Agaila (7-2) cruised into contention before cantering to a two-and-a-half-length verdict over Makinmedoit.

Ed Crisford said: “She was very impressive. She won well last time out and seems to be improving. She looks a nice prospect. She’s an exciting filly, a well-bred filly and hopefully we can have a bit of fun with her.

“I think it’s just taken a while for the penny to drop. She was very weak in the summer, but she has come back stronger and will only get stronger as time goes on.

“The Winter Oaks itself would have to be in the back of our minds, I would have to speak to the owner and see what he wants to do but that would be a race to look at for sure.”

Another impressive winner on the card was Roger Varian’s newcomer Nazymbek (4-6 favourite) who justified short odds in the talkSPORT Download The App Novice Stakes under Jack Mitchell.

The Derby entry ran green early but once straightened out the son of Kingman displayed a potent turn of foot.

George Boughey’s Paris Lights (10-11 favourite) was another easy winner, helping William Buick to his 198th winner of the year in the BetUK’s Acca Club £5 Free Bet Novice Stakes.