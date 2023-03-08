Al Dasim has George Boughey dreaming big

The Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night and an appearance at Royal Ascot are both in George Boughey’s sights for Al Dasim after the exciting sprinter made it three from three at Meydan on Super Saturday.

The Harry Angel colt won a couple of novice events at Wolverhampton in the autumn and has taken his game to another level since arriving in the UAE early in the new year.

Having impressed in a two three-year-old only conditions races, Al Dasim stepped up to comprehensively beat his elders in last weekend’s Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint and a tilt at Group One glory on the Dubai World Cup undercard now looms large.

Boughey said: “He’s just gone from strength to strength out there really. He was quite a raw, immature horse when he left and they can kind of go one way or the other but he has just improved.

“I’ve never been so relaxed before a high grade race as I was the other day, just because he’s so relaxed and he also stays very well for a sprinter, which is helpful at Meydan and will also be a huge asset for him when he gets back home.

“He’s come out of the race in great shape. Ryan King, who is my head man out there to ride him, has done a great job with him. I actually haven’t seen him since he ran as I was on the night flight out of there, but he’s sent me pictures and videos and he looks better than he’s ever looked really.”

Al Dasim holds a speculative entry in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 6 – but Boughey views a tilt at Classic honours as “very unlikely”, instead preferring him to keep him to sprint trips and his powder dry for the Royal meeting the following month.

He'll get an entry in the Commonwealth Cup and will probably get an entry in the King's Stand as well

“He’d be very unlikely to run in the Guineas. He’s had a busy enough winter and if he does go to the Al Quoz, he’ll have a good break and probably go first up at Royal Ascot,” Boughey added.

“He could have a prep run, but he’s going to have penalties now and rather than carrying a penalty in a trial it might be worth just going straight to the Royal meeting.

“He’ll get an entry in the Commonwealth Cup and will probably get an entry in the King’s Stand as well because it doesn’t look a very good division this year and a stiff five or six furlongs at Ascot could be right up his street.”