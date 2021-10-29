All eyes on Envoi Allen in Down Royal return

Envoi Allen bids to get his career back on track as he returns to action at Down Royal on Saturday.

The seven-year-old was unbeaten in 11 starts under rules, including Grade Ones in bumper company and over both hurdles and fences, before his winning streak ended at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Sent off a hot favourite for the Marsh Novices’ Chase on his first start for Henry De Bromhead having transferred from Gordon Elliott’s care, Envoi Allen crashed out at the fourth fence and was then pulled up when he went on a retrieval mission at Punchestown.

Jack Kennedy cuts a disconsolate figure on his way to meet Henry de Bromhead after the Cheltenham fall (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

It later became apparent Envoi Allen had picked up an injury but having had successful surgery, De Bromhead is looking forward to seeing him back in the Join Racing TV Chase.

“Envoi Allen had a chip removed in the spring and he seems in good form and is moving really well. All is good,” said De Bromhead.

“The races are so competitive no matter where you go and this race is for second-season novices and he won his beginners’ chase there.”

Rachael Blackmore rode at Punchestown and will again be in the plate as both Jack Kennedy and Davy Russell, who had previously teamed up with Envoi Allen over obstacles, are required to ride for Elliott, who sends Coko Beach and Vado Forte.

Blackmore told BetVictor: “I pulled him up last time out at Punchestown. It was found that he had chipped his hind joint afterwards which required an operation, all went well and he had a nice summer break.

“He has been in a while and seems in great form at home. He has won twice at this meeting in impressive style on both occasions, fingers crossed we can replicate that start to the season and see him back to his very best once again.”

On taking on his former stable star, Elliott said: “Envoi Allen is different class, so we will only be riding for second.”