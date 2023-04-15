All roads lead back to Aintree for National second Vanillier

Gavin Cromwell will return to Aintree for next year’s Randox Grand National with Vanillier after the grey stayed on to take a superb second place behind Corach Rambler in the 175th running of the world’s most famous race.

The 20-1 shot came from well off the pace under Sean Flanagan and was running down the idling winner with every stride, although he could not bridge the gap, which was down to two and a quarter lengths at the line.

Cromwell admitted to feeling a mixture of pride and disappointment.

He said: “I suppose the way he stayed on at the finish, you have to be a little bit disappointed, but he was good.

“He was a little bit sticky over the first three or so and got caught a little bit further back than Sean would have liked, but he stayed on really well, albeit from a little bit too far back.

“You have to be happy. Coming back next year will definitely be the plan, absolutely.

“He might not be as well weighted, but he will benefit for the experience.”

Flanagan briefly felt he could have overhauled the winner.

“I tucked him in early and probably got caught further back than I wanted to be,” he added.

“He’s a really strong stayer and we probably didn’t go forward early enough, but he’s stayed on and it was a super run, and he jumped really well.

“I briefly thought we could catch Corach Rambler, but at the same time I knew I had a lot of ground to make up. I’m very happy with that.”

At 10-1, Gaillard Du Mesnil was one of the best-backed horses in the build-up to the four-and-a-quarter-mile marathon, one of five runners for trainer Willie Mullins.

Cheltenham’s National Hunt Chase winner stayed on to be third, having also made up plenty of ground under Paul Townend.

Mullins, who was at home recuperating after having a hip replacement operation, said the 10-1 chance, who was a further four and three-quarter lengths back in third, will also make his return to the National next season.

“Gaillard Du Mesnil ran a cracker, jumped well and I was very happy,” he said.

“He put up a terrific performance, one that probably says he should be aimed at it next year again, so we will see how things go.”

Carefully Selected finishing 14th under Michael O’Sullivan for Mullins, with Capodanno was pulled up and Recite A Prayer and Mr Incredible both unseating.

“Carefully Selected ran well as well, so we’re happy,” added Mullins. “Capodanno was going well until he just got too tired. Probably a lack of runs maybe.

“As far as we know all of ours are all right, which is great. Mr Incredible was very unlucky at the Canal Turn the second time. I thought he was going well. It looked like his saddle slipped and he unseated well after the fence, which he jumped OK. That is what we were told.

“Recite A Prayer went at the first. He jumped the first all right, but I think some horse cannoned into him after the first.”

Last year’s winner Noble Yeats (10-1), fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month, produced another fine run to fill the same position under Sean Bowen.

“He never touched a twig, he was foot perfect with that weight, 19lb higher – what an effort,” said Bowen.

“To get into the position he did was incredible considering he was off the bridle a long way out. He’s absolutely run his heart out.”

Owner Robert Waley-Cohen added of the eight-year-old: “I thought Sean gave him a fantastic ride. You need the odd break but he made no errors whatsoever, and he finished very strongly.

“Remember Corach Rambler was 10lb well-in. Our horse has given his all.”

Peter Fahey was “thrilled” with the performance of The Big Dog, who was a neck behind Noble Yeats in fifth.

The 12-1 shot travelled well throughout under Aidan Coleman, and Fahey is hopeful he will similarly return to Aintree for another crack at the prize.

He said: “We are thrilled with him. It was an absolutely brilliant run. He ran a cracker and he jumped brilliantly. There are no excuses, he was beaten fair and square. That’s all you’d want.

“He loved it, he travelled good and strong and did everything right the whole way through.

“He did himself proud, and the owners, too.

“He will go home now and get his summer break, then we will come back and make a plan, probably working around the National and trying to come back here again, especially when he took to it so well.”