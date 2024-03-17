‘All roads lead to Aintree now’ for Corach Rambler

Lucinda Russell now has her sights set firmly on another Grand National for her “remarkable horse” and Gold Cup third Corach Rambler.

The gelding was a 14-1 chance for the Cheltenham Festival feature contest, which was intended to be his final run before a trip to Aintree to bid to retain the National title he landed last year.

Under Derek Fox, he raced in last place for much of the trip and at one stage looked detached, but as stamina came to the fore in soft ground, he eventually began to pick off his rivals.

Over the last three fences, he gained considerable ground and gave chase to the horses ahead of him, and although he could catch neither Galopin Des Champs nor Gerri Colombe, he was still an incredibly gallant bronze medalist.

The run could serve as the perfect preparation for a return to Liverpool, where he will attempt to keep the trophy in Kinross after a two-and-quarter-length success last season.

“I was absolutely delighted with him and I think he’s quite pleased with himself, all roads lead to Aintree now,” said Russell.

“I’m immensely proud of him and everyone who has gotten him there, he’s just a remarkable horse.

“I was very, very touched by the way the crowd cheered when he came in, I thought they were cheering for the winner but then I realised the winner hadn’t come in yet – it was actually quite emotional.

“That was one of his best runs and he’ll go for the race (Grand National) off a good mark now.”

Corach Rambler will have a few days to rest before he steps back into his usual routine as he is prepared for the big day on Merseyside in just under four weeks’ time.

“It’s the same as we do for all of them, we give them a nice easy time at the farm and then get them a bit wound up,” explained Russell.

“We’ve already worked out how many pieces of work he’ll have, he just gets back into his routine.”