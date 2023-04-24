All systems go for Love Envoi raid on Punchestown

Harry Fry’s Love Envoi is aiming for Grade One glory in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old took the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season and was unbeaten in her two runs prior to the meeting this year, landing both a handicap and a Listed event when running at Sandown each time.

She was an 11-1 chance in a top-notch renewal of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park and was eventually beaten a length and a half by Honeysuckle after a brave tussle with the winner over the last and to the line.

Punchestown was quickly mooted by connections as a next port of call should she fare well following the race, and the weekend is now on the horizon for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate-owned bay mare.

“It’s all systems go for Punchestown, the plan is to go over there and take on the Irish horses,” said Fehily.

“Harry is very happy with her, it was the obvious next race for her. We always said that if she came out of Cheltenham well enough then we would go to Punchestown with her and she seems to have come out of it very well, we’re going to run.

“She keeps on improving, keeps on surprising us. She’s just a very tough, likeable filly. She deserves a Grade One and hopefully we can tick that box.”

Love Envoi has been ridden by Jonathan Burke in all but one of her starts under rules, but the jockey broke his arm in a fall from Sam Brown in the Grand National and is out of action as his injury heals.

Mark Walsh has been called up to deputise, a rider who has enjoyed Punchestown success when teaming up with Fry before as the pair took the 2019 Champion Stayers Hurdle with Unowhatimeanharry and the Mares Handicap Hurdle with Pure Bliss in 2021.

Fehily said: “We’re delighted to get Mark on board, it’s very unfortunate for Johnny to be missing about because he’s probably been the making of this mare. She wasn’t easy in her early days and he handled her very well.

“It’s great to have Mark on board, he’s an experienced jockey and he’s ridden Grade One winners for Harry Fry in Punchestown before so hopefully he can ride another one for us.”