All systems go for Paisley Park’s Long Walk bid

Paisley Park will bid for a third Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle after the race was rescheduled to a bumper Boxing Day card at Kempton.

Frozen ground forced Ascot to abandon on Saturday, but the British Horseracing Authority were quick to save and move the Grade One contest to the Sunbury track, a race that Paisley Park won in 2018 and 2020.

The popular 10-year-old, trained by Emma Lavelle, looked as good as ever on his return to action, and was involved in one of the races of the season so far when beaten a neck by old adversary Champ in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The pair are now set to lock horns again on a stellar card, which includes the King George VI Chase, Christmas Hurdle and Kauto Star Novices’ Chase.

Paisley Park is in good form and we'll go to Kempton

The Nicky Henderson-trained Champ came out on top in last year’s Long Walk, with Paisley Park turning the tables in the Cleeve at Cheltenham. The pair were third and fourth in the Stayers’ Hurdle, with Paisley Park just in front.

After an epic duel on their return, Paisley Park’s owner Andrew Gemmell was looking forward to Ascot and had arranged to head to Australia to visit friends and family after the contest.

“I can’t change my plans now. It is impossible, so I won’t be able to be at Kempton, however much I want to,” said Gemmell.

“Paisley Park is in good form and we’ll go to Kempton. It is interesting they have rearranged it, and also interesting they have cut the prize money.

“It is hard to get a three-mile Grade One rearranged, so we shouldn’t complain too much. They are not reopening the race, apparently, so that’s handy.”

However, Gemmell is hopeful rather than confident the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle winner will take to the sharp, right-handed track which he has yet to tackle after 24 career starts.

“He ran so well at Newbury last time,” said the owner. “I’ve always thought Kempton wouldn’t suit him, but we’ve got no choice in the matter. I will be just arriving in Australia when he runs, but I’m sure I’ll find out how he’s done.”

Regardless of the outcome, Gemmell hopes to be there for Paisley Park’s bid to win a fourth Grade Two Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on January 28.

“I planned it to be back a day before the Cleeve Hurdle, so hope I get to Cheltenham,” Gemmell added.