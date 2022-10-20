‘All systems go’ – Hills has Breeders’ Cup target for Pogo

Charles Hills is planning to give Pogo a crack at Grade One company in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

The six-year-old is one of the most popular and consistent horses in training and has won three of six starts this term, having been exclusively campaigned over seven furlongs.

A runner in Bahrain and Dubai over the winter, he returned to Britain to pick up a pair of Group Three prizes at Haydock and Newmarket.

On his penultimate start, Pogo chased home subsequent Prix de la Foret and British Champions Sprint winner Kinross in the City of York, before gaining the first Group Two win of his career when taking the Challenge Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month.

Hills says a trip to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup Mile is now on the cards for the Gary and Linnet Woodward-owned horse, who has won eight of his 36 starts and finished in the frame on another 12 occasions.

The Lambourn handler said: “It is all systems go at the moment. We are not sure whether we will 100 per cent get in, but we will know more next week. If he does, the plan is to go.

“He seems in good form and he is nice and fresh for this time of year.”

Despite running over seven furlongs this term, the small, tight track at Keeneland looks sure to suit his running style over an extra furlong.

Hills added: “He ran well at Newmarket and that form behind Kinross is looking better after he won again on Saturday.

“I think that mile on the turn at that track will be brilliant for him.”

“James Doyle has been booked to ride.”