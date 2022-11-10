Alpinista retired after picking up minor injury in Japan Cup preparation
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista has been retired with immediate effect after picking up a minor injury in her build-up to an intended swansong in the Japan Cup.
The Sir Mark Prescott-trained five-year-old won six Group One races, capped by her scintillating success under jockey Luke Morris at ParisLongchamp last month.
She will be retired to owner Kirsten Rausing’s Lanwades Stud in Newmarket.
“I’m not having a good morning, because we can’t run Alpinista in Japan. I’ve had a grumpy day,” Prescott told the PA news agency.
“She had a bit of heat in her leg last night when I was at the Cartier Awards dinner. William (Butler, assistant trainer) looked round and didn’t like her, thought there was heat in the leg.
“When I got back and when I looked at her first thing this morning, I wasn’t happy, so that’s it – she retires.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox