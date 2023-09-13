13 September 2023

Andrea Atzeni off the mark in Hong Kong

13 September 2023

Andrea Atzeni enjoyed the first win of his new Hong Kong venture when Mega Bonus landed a valuable Happy Valley handicap.

The Italian rider made the move to Hong Kong in search of further opportunities after the Ebor meeting at York, gaining an initial six-month licence which will last until February 12.

After four rides the jockey registered the first win of this stint in a new jurisdiction as Mega Bonus, trained by Ricky Yiu, took the £120,000 Tao O Handicap by a length and a half.

Atzeni said: “I landed my first ever win in Hong Kong here at Happy Valley eight years ago, so it’s a nice feeling to be back, and to bang in a winner at only the second meeting of the season feels good.

“A massive thank you to Ricky, who has been very supportive from the minute I arrived.

“He’s been using me a lot in barrier trials and gallops, so it’s nice to get my first winner for him.”

