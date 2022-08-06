Anmaat handles Haydock rise in class in his stride
Anmaat made his first foray into Group company a winning one when taking the Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes in impressive style at Haydock on Saturday.
Twice a winner in the handicap ranks last term, Owen Burrows’ son of Awtaad finished the 2021 campaign by finishing second in the Cambridgeshire and then registered a fourth career victory when defying a 287-day layoff in the John Smith’s Cup last month.
A 6lb rise for that success on the Knavesmire forced Burrows’ hand to run in Pattern company, but he proved more than up to the task on Merseyside.
The hat-trick-seeking Peter The Great led the field along in the early stages, with the 11-8 favourite Grocer Jack hot on his heals.
William Haggas’ charge looked set to follow up his recent Newbury victory as the race began to develop, but as push turned to shove aboard the Steventon Stakes winner, Jim Crowley was motionless aboard Anmaat (11-4), who soon swooped to the front and was ridden out for a four-length victory.
