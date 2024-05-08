Arrest expected to strip fitter for Ormonde clash

John and Thady Gosden’s Arrest is bidding for a winning return to Chester in the tote.co.uk Supporting Racing Ormonde Stakes.

The colt started his three-year-old season at the meeting last year, easily taking the Chester Vase over a trip just exceeding a mile and a half on soft ground.

After that, he finished down the field in the Derby and the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot, but was back in the money in the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury and was then runner-up in the St Leger.

Arrest began his campaign this time around in the John Porter at Newbury, where he was seventh in a run connections expect him to come on from.

“We know he handles the course and distance and it seems a logical place for him,” said Barry Mahon of owners Juddmonte.

“He’s going back up in trip and we know that will be fine, he handles Chester, so the track will be fine, and I think he will come on plenty for his first run at Newbury.

“Obviously, we thought he was ready to run and he just caught us out a little bit with his fitness.

“He wasn’t as far on as we thought, but he’s improved plenty for the run and we look forward to seeing him again.”

Aidan O’Brien runs Point Lonsdale in the contest, another with form at the meeting, as he won the Group Two Huxley Stakes last term.

The five-year-old did not win again throughout the campaign, but ran some respectable races, notably when fourth in the Champion Stakes and third in the Bahrain International Trophy.

He has had two more starts in the Middle East this year, contesting the Amir Trophy in Doha and trailing in last of 11, but then posting an improved performance to finish sixth in the Sheema Classic at Meydan.

Ryan Moore has been in the saddle for the majority of Point Lonsdale’s runs and he will take the ride again in a field of seven for the Group Three Ormonde.

He said via Betfair: “A smallish field but it has a fair bit of depth. I’d like to think my horse is just about the one to beat, though.

“He won the Huxley Stakes in testing ground here last year but he has Group One form on a decent surface, courtesy of his runs in the Irish Champion Stakes (sixth), and in the Sheema Classic last time. The trip is the obvious unknown.”

Elsewhere in the race is James Ferguson’s Deauville Legend, who makes his Chester debut and runs for the first time since August last year.

The gelding is a Group Two winner, having taken the Great Voltigeur Stakes as a three-year-old, and enjoyed the most profitable day of his career when fourth in the 2022 Melbourne Cup.

Andrew Balding has entered Alsakib, a Chester winner when taking a novice event at the track last season, while Ian Williams runs Enemy – fifth in this contest 12 months ago.

Hugo Palmer’s L’Astronome has Roodee form, having finished third in the Listed-class Stand Cup in September, with Charlie Fellowes’ Wynter Wildes completing the field.