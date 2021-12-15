Ask Me Early pleasing Fry ahead of Welsh National date

Harry Fry is excited about the chances of Ask Me Early in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

The seven-year-old registered two chase victories at the Monmouthshire venue last season and recently added to his course tally when finishing alone over hurdles.

Fry has elected to run his charge over the smaller obstacles so far this season to protect his chase mark, with his latest Chepstow triumph preceded by another win at Exeter.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been targeting the race with him and he’s had an ideal two prep runs, which isn’t always the case,” said the trainer.

“Hopefully he can carry on that form. He seems in good order at home and those runs should put him spot-on for the main event on the 27th.

“It’s all systems go for the Welsh National and we’re hopeful we’re going there with a very live chance.”

Ask Me Early could be joined in the Chepstow feature by stablemate Captain Drake, who was not beaten far into fourth place in last year’s renewal.

Fry added: “He will reappear if he can sneak in at the bottom of the weights.

“We’ve managed to get him 8lb lower than when he ran in the race last year and was beaten six lengths, so maybe we’ve done too good a job on that front!

“It’s a big race over the festive period and it would be great to win.”