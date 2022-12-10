Authorised Speed on track for Tolworth test

Gary Moore was “highly delighted” with the way Authorised Speed stayed unbeaten over hurdles at Sandown last Saturday – a performance that has earned the five-year-old a place in the Grade One Tolworth Hurdle at the track on January 7.

The son of Authorized was a high-class bumper horse last season, finishing best of the home team when fifth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival.

He has built upon that promise in his opening ventures over obstacles, scoring in style on hurdling debut at Lingfield before doubling his tally at the Esher track.

Under Jamie Moore, Authorised Speed always had the measure of Immortal and overcame a final-flight fright to record a six-and-a-half-length success over the Nicky Henderson-trained runner-up.

The race was won last year by Constitution Hill and Moore’s charge looks another smart winner of the Brian Giles Memorial Novices’ Hurdle as he attempts to follow in the Champion Hurdle favourite’s footsteps by lining up in the Tolworth Hurdle next.

“I was highly delighted with him,” said Moore.

“How strong the race was I don’t know – I think they thought a bit about the second, but I’m not sure.

“It was only his second run over hurdles and he had a penalty to give away, and I was really delighted with him. He’s gone forward from his first run of the year.

“The ground could have been a bit wetter for him. I would say it was quick enough with it drying out and being the second day racing on it. It probably made it look hard work.

“I was very impressed with his jumping at Lingfield but I didn’t think he jumped as well as he did the first time last Saturday – Jamie got a bit ambitious at the last, but there you go.”

On what comes next for his talented hurdler he added: “The Tolworth Hurdle is the plan.”