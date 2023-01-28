Back On The Lash ridden by Sean Bowen (centre) before going on to win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase during Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse (David Davies/PA)
28 January 2023

Back On The Lash back in front in Cheltenham cross country

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2023

Back On The Lash defended his Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase as Festival hero Delta Work had to settle for third at Cheltenham.

Delta Work was the villain of the piece at Prestbury Park in March when defeating Tiger Roll in the dual Grand National winner’s final outing, and Gordon Elliott’s veteran was sent off the 5-2 favourite for handicap action on this occasion.

However, the task of conceding weight to all but one of his 15 rivals took its toll and allowed Martin Keighley’s charge to taste success over the cross-country circuit for a second time.

Sean Bowen expertly navigated the unique course in the centre of the track to bring the 6-1 shot home three-quarters of a length in front of Deise Aba.

Coral went 16-1 for the nine-year-old to thrive again at the Festival in March, with Betfair 20-1.

