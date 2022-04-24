Barley has Royal Ascot ambitions
Martyn Meade is set to hand impressive Nottingham scorer Barley an entry or two at Royal Ascot after removing him from Qipco 2000 Guineas contention.
The Mehmas colt got off the mark with a cosy length success over Post Impressionist in an extended mile novice event.
However, despite at one time holding an entry in the Newmarket colts’ Classic, the Aquis Farm and Manton Park-owned three-year-old will now be given a little more experience before flying higher.
“I think we might look at a race at Doncaster on Guineas day (May 1) or one at Ascot. We might take in one of those on the way.
“I think we will look at something like the Britannia Handicap. He has a little bit of wriggle room hopefully with his mark (86) and we will see how it goes.”
