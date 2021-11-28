Beacon Edge delivers decisive finishing flourish in Drinmore heat

Beacon Edge came from the clouds to claim an unlikely victory in the Baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse

Noel Meade’s seven-year-old, a smart staying hurdler last season, was only fourth jumping the second last and looked booked for a place at best.

By then Gabynako had jumped for fun out in front for Darragh O’Keeffe and thinned the field out in the last half-mile.

Cape Gentleman fell at the fourth last then at the next Midnight Run came down, badly hampering Grand Paradis who lost all chance and was pulled up not long after.

Gabynako was still going great guns in front, but he made an error at the second last giving Fury Road a big opportunity.

Heading to the last Gabynako had just about got back on top but made another error, costing him plenty of momentum and leaving Fury Road in front.

By then Denis O’Regan had coaxed Beacon Edge to within a couple of lengths but on landing over the last, he was the one finishing with a flourish and while to Gabynako’s credit he battled back to head Fury Road, Beacon Edge (7-2) won by a length and a quarter.

It capped a frustrating afternoon for Gabynako’s trainer Gavin Cromwell, who had seen his My Mate Mozzie beaten a short head in the Royal Bond half an hour earlier.

Denis O’Regan celebrates on Beacon Edge (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Meade said: “Like everyone else, I thought we were struggling at halfway and we were looking like we weren’t at the races. I don’t think Denis could go any quicker but from three out I thought we were getting back into it.

“I started shouting at the second last as the two in front went so quick and mightn’t keep it up, and there was not a lot between him and Fury Road over hurdles. My lad jumped reasonably well but going as quick as that, maybe he was struggling a bit on the ground.

“You’d have to think three miles is his trip and the three-mile race at Leopardstown over Christmas is the obvious next race for him.

“He has a bit of blood on his nose – I’ve never seen him bleed before, but sometimes they can get that from up high (in his nostril) or sometimes it can happen when they hit a fence. It didn’t stop him today anyway.”