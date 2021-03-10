Bethell plots Al Quoz challenge for Moss Gill

First-season trainer Ed Bethell has decided to take the plunge and run Moss Gill in this month’s Group One Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

Bethell is hoping Danny Tudhope will take the ride on his stable star in the six-furlong heat on Dubai World Cup night, March 27.

Tudhope has ridden Moss Gill three times in the past, including when third to Battaash in York’s Nunthorpe Stakes as well as to a Listed success at the same course.

Moss Gill made a promising reappearance when second to Lord Riddiford in an all-weather fast-track qualifier over five furlongs at Lingfield last month on his first start since October.

Bethell, who took over the licence of the family’s Thorngill Stables at Coverham, near Middleham, from his father James in the new year, is looking forward to trying Moss Gill back up at six furlongs.

“He’s going to go to Dubai, all being well, a week on Friday, for the Al Quoz Sprint,” said Bethell.

“All being well Danny Tudhope will ride him. He won a Listed race on him and was third in the Nunthorpe.

“He seems in good form and good heart. Although it will be a tough ask, it’s worth a million dollars, so why not roll the dice? It doesn’t happen every day running for a million.

“I’m really looking forward to getting him back to six furlongs. He’s run twice over six furlongs, and been second twice.”

Bethell believes the extra furlong will have a positive effect.

“I think in the higher level of races it will just allow him to travel better, and he might be able to carry the jockey into the race a bit stronger – and then you have that final burst of speed he has,” he said.

“At Lingfield he was just half a stride behind the bridle all the way round. I know it’s a sharp five. It was a bit similar to that in the Nunthorpe. In that high level of race it might just pay for him to go a furlong further, hold on to him a bit longer – and then go.

“Having spoken to the guys who have ridden him, they all agree.

“Hopefully, he can run a big race.”