BHA sorry for Lossiemouth error
The British Horseracing Authority has apologised after a mistake was made in allotting a weight to Lossiemouth in Saturday’s Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner is due to make her seasonal debut in the Grade Two contest and was originally given a weight of 11st 3lb, including her 7lb mares allowance.
However, the BHA confirmed on Friday that the five-year-old should actually carry 11st, with an error seemingly made in the application of a Grade One penalty.
The race conditions state a 6lb penalty is incurred for a Grade One win since September 30, 2022, but that is halved if the victory came in novice or juvenile company.
A BHA spokesperson said: “Due to an error at the weights stage, we can confirm an incorrect penalty was added to Lossiemouth in the 3.00 at Cheltenham tomorrow. A weight amendment has been published and she will now carry 11st. We apologise to anyone affected by this error.”
